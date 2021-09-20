VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,489,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $262,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.