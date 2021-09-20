VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 343,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,362,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,149,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,602,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SMH opened at $271.00 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $164.03 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.