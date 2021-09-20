Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 126,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

