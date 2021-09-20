Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. 128,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,404. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

