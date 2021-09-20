Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $75.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after buying an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after buying an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period.

