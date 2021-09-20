Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Raised by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after buying an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,287,000 after buying an additional 395,675 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 150,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

