Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $207,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

