Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $42,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,848. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

