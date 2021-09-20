Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $31.72 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

