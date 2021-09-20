Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $49.03 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $49,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $222.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

