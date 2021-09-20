Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $29.16 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 468,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.75. 96,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

