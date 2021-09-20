Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 13,225 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Southern were worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after buying an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

SO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

