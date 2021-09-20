Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 683 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $37,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,713,000 after purchasing an additional 273,060 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,393. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

