Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.70 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $364.15 million and $8.70 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001470 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001416 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

