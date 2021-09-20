Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Down 7.6%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 22,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,214,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

VLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $297,736.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $14,392,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth $8,009,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

