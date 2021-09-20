Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VENA opened at $10.01 on Monday. Venus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

