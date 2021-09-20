Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.39. Verastem shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 335,648 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Get Verastem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. Research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $4,489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $190,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.