Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.39. Verastem shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 335,648 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Verastem by 67.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Verastem by 2.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verastem by 154.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verastem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

