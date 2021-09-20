Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,707,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,087,867,000 after buying an additional 317,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 140,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,718,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.36. 419,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,260,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.