Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,425 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.