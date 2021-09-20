Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $31.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $377.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

