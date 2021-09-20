Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.84 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

