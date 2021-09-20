Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $37,450,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03.
In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,169 shares of company stock worth $11,117,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
APP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.