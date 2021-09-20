Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $37,450,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,169 shares of company stock worth $11,117,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

