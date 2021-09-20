Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,427 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $993.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,547 shares of company stock worth $2,663,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.