Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,628 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

HOV opened at $100.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $621.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $146.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.