Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Update

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNCE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,113. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.62. Vince has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vince will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

