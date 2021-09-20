Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.24. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

