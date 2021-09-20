Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.24. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
