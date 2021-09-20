Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 64,933 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of AVIR opened at $26.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

