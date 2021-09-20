Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 8,554 Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 110.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 237,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.