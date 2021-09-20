Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Wave Life Sciences worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WVE. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.