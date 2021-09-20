Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $208,000 in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $4,178,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $986.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

