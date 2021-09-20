Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $858.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

