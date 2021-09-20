Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,423,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,410,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 137,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $655.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

