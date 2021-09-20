Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $49,706,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,094,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $570.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

