Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VXRT stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

