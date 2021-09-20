Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 61.9% in August

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
