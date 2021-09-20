Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $11.29 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

