VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.55. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

