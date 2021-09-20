Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.34.

VOD stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

