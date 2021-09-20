Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

