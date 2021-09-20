Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Down 8.6%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.04. 4,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 189,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,094,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.