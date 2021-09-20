Waypoint REIT Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:WPR)

Waypoint REIT Limited (ASX:WPR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

About Waypoint REIT

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

