WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

