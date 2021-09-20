Welltower Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Welltower has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

