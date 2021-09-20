Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Down 26.2% in August

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $2.47 on Monday, hitting $95.89. 16,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

