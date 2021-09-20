Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 1st

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE EMD opened at $13.91 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

