Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK opened at $85.65 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.