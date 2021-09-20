Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 11,159 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

