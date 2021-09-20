Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $215.89 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.