Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $396.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.78. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

